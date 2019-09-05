Warriors sink to a new low

Langton Nyakwenda

ZIMBABWE’S senior men’s national football team, the Warriors, sunk to a new low when they lost 0-1 to Somalia, the lowest ranked team in Africa, in a 2022 World Cup preliminary round first leg qualifier in Djbouti on Thursday.

The Warriors succumbed to a second-half goal and will now need to overturn the deficit when they host Somalia on Tuesday.

New Warriors gaffer Joey Antipas handed Alec Mudimu the armband in a new look lineup that also had the likes of Elvis Chipezeze, Divine Lunga, Admiral Muskwe, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evans Rusike.

There was also a place in the starting line-up for the Highlanders duo of McClive Phiri and Peter Muduhwa.

Antipas was assisted by Lloyd Chitembwe.