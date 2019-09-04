Editorial Comment: Devolution entails real economic growth

Traditionally, local problems are often better understood at local level.

It’s common sense!

And following from this line of thought, it is safe to say that these problems can be best dealt with at a local level, by locals and with local solutions.

This is where the noble concept of devolution comes in.

Devolution essentially refers to the cascading of powers and responsibilities to lower levels of governance (provincial and metropolitan councils) by a central government.

Zimbabwe and with the support of President Mnangagwa, has already made a commitment towards the devolution agenda, and is not going back.

A key feature of the devolution process in this country is the creation of provincial councils that will become the authority in the running of affairs in the country’s regions.

Section 301 of the Constitution already provides for Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers from central to provincial and local tiers of Government to support devolution.

The programme of devolution for the country’s key provinces will help boost the economy in a more sustainable manner.

But besides granting additional powers to provincial authorities, it is critical that this comes with effective localised funding, with the aim of supporting investment in housing, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, health, the environment and other sectors.

In the past there has been a noticeable trend where one or more provinces tend to be “left behind” by others in economic development despite all the apparent wealth in human and natural resources. But the effective implementation of devolution, in Zimbabwe as a whole, has a better chance of developing more broadly, while at the same time ensuring presently ‘smaller’ provinces protection against inevitable economic upheavals.

And not just ensuring broad-based growth, devolution in Zimbabwe will ensure that the differing needs of the various regions can be addressed with targeted action.

Common economic problems facing the various regions include skills development, unemployment and housing — just to mention a few. But all things being equal, such problems are better appreciated and handled at local level.

Also some of the major takeaways include democracy, transparency, accountability and responsibility, not the current scenario obtaining where officials just say we are waiting for central Government.

That is why Government needs to expedite the handing over of greater responsibility for solving these problems to the provincial level.

Every province needs to have more power and retain more of the taxes they pay, and in respect of the latter, be more accountable for it.

President Mnangagwa has since declared that his administration would prioritise the implementation of devolution.

The President chairs the Cabinet Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs and that on Devolution and Economic Development of Provinces and Local Authorities.

The concept of devolution came together in the Constitution of 2013.

The model of devolution will facilitate investment in various districts at growth points, the majority of which have stagnated since their establishment.

Implementation-wise, Government has said provinces will be required to coordinate and monitor the development of such statistics in the respective jurisdictions with technical assistance of the relevant Government agencies.

The national gross domestic product (GDP) will be disaggregated to the provincial level for competitiveness purpose.

The provincial management of the economy entails working closely with the private sector to capture data and understanding of their requirements.

Devolution recognises the right of communities to manage their economic affairs and further their own development as well as encouraging the equitable sharing of local and national resources.

Before the rolling out of the devolution concept across the country, there is a greater need, we believe, for all stakeholders’ buy in.

The private sector has to understand its role in spearheading devolution, so as the civic society.

Government alone cannot effectively spearhead the concept.

It is against this backdrop that efforts by Zimpapers to create a national platform to bring together stakeholders and discuss the concept, challenges communities face and how a devolved arrangement can solve them becomes critical.

