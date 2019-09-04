Madziyire wins AFM leadership wrangle

Nyore Madzianike and Pauline Mhuka

THE row over control of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church and its assets, pitting rival groups led by Bishop Aspher Madziyire and Reverend Cossam Chiangwa, was yesterday settled after the High Court declared the former as the bona fide leader of the church.

High Court judge Justice David Mangota barred Rev Chiangwa and his followers from using the name of the church when conducting their activities without authorisation from Bishop Madziyire’s camp.

“The respondents are hereby barred from accessing or using any assets or property of any kind belonging to the church,” said Justice Mangota.

“The respondents and their followers or agents or assignees be and are hereby directed to relinquish to the church all and any property belonging to the church that is in possession or under control of the respondents.

“Failure of the above, the Sheriff of Zimbabwe and his lawful deputy be and is hereby authorised to take all and any property and assets belonging to church from the control and possession of the respondent and hand over the same to the church.”

Rev Chiangwa, Amon Chinyemba, Nathan Nhira, Donald Ndoni, Arthur Nhamburo, one M. Mashumba and one S. Sebata were cited as respondents.

Bishop Madziyire and his then deputy went their separate ways with each of them commanding their followers in the church following last September’s church council meeting, which passed a vote of no confidence on the president of the church.

Like this: Like Loading...