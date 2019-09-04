Mphoko wants Bulawayo trial

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for his routine remand and asked the court to have the trial moved to Bulawayo where he resides.

Initially, Mphoko — who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer — appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Enias Magate, who released him on $1 000 bail.

Mphoko allegedly instructed junior officers at Avondale Police Station in Harare to release from detention cells, former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma, who was facing abuse of office.

Yesterday, the former Vice President appeared before regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya, who remanded him to October 4.

Prosecutor Mr George Manokore successfully applied for a postponement of the matter on the basis that they intended to furnish Mphoko with a trial date on that day.

However, Mr Mujaya questioned the prosecution on why the matter had been referred to a trial court when it was not yet ready for trial.

In response, Mr Manokore said the matter was due for trial but could not proceed as they were still deliberating on the issue of jurisdiction.

Mphoko’s lawyer, Mr Zibusiso Ncube, then consented to the application for postponement before requesting for the State papers to enable them to prepare their defence.

He further indicated that Mphoko had since made a request to the Prosecutor-General to have his matter tried at the Bulawayo courts.

