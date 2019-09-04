Zimbabwe Miners Federation AGM: Small scale miners on the spotlight

All eyes will be set on the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Inaugural Conference and Exhibition, from 10-11 September in Gweru, to see how mining stakeholders intend to align Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) in the mainstream economy.

As the artisanal and small scale miners, service providers, stakeholders, policymakers and Chamber of Mines converge at the Gweru Business Convention Centre, the venue of the ZMF AGM and Exhibition Conference, they will all be aiming at “ Revolutionising the ASM sector through formalisation.”

The ASM sector has been a major contributor to the country’s total gold output, yet their operations have long been stigmatised and largely viewed as informal. According to Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), the ASM sector in 2018 produced 22 tonnes out of the total 34 tonnes produced, representing a 65℅ contribution.

“ The government acknowledges that the ASM sector has for long been disenfranchised due to stigmatisation of their operations, hence the need to align them in the mainstream economy,” reads a statement from ZMF.

It is against this background that the conference speakers, who will include industry leaders and experts will provide new perspectives on main issues and concerns affecting the artisanal and small mining sector. The speakers will also share cutting edge content and insights on the mining landscape.

“ZMF and FPR has designed ZMF/FPR identification card that should assist as part of the formalization exercise of which the artisanal miners can sell the gold they would have extracted at FPR mobile gold buying units and Centres, FPR gold buying agents and ZMF Gold Buying Centres. ZMF has also entered into partnerships with financiers/investors to boost ASM extractive and processing operations,” says ZMF.

The ZMF AGM and the Inaugural ZMF Conference and Exhibition series is Zimbabwe’s premium artisanal and small mining investment platform.

“ It has full participation of over fifty affiliate associations, both at district and regional level, individual artisanal and small scale miners (and) financiers…” adds ZMF.

This year’s AGM will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development. Speakers will be drawn from the Ministries of mines, finance and energy as well as from Fidelity Printers and Refiners, Chamber of Mines and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the exhibition is an opportunity for the ASM sector to network and meet buyers and decision makers from the mining industry. Also, it is a chance to engage with manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. – ZiMining

