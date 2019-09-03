Macheso, Freeman shoot ‘Ngaibake’ video

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

DANCEHALL artiste Freeman, born Sylvester Chizanga, will today start shooting a video to his song “Ngaibake” featuring sungura ace Alick Macheso plucked off his recently released album “Gango”.

The HKD Boss, as Freeman is known in music circles, confirmed the development, saying the shoot was inspired by the overwhelming response that the song received since the day of its release.

“It is true, we will be shooting the video tomorrow (today), and it is the only song from the album we are having a video on,” said Freeman.

Freeman said he was happy with the response his album was getting from fans.

Speaking through his handler, Tich Makahamadze, Macheso confirmed that he will feature on Freeman’s video to be shot in Harare.

“We will be shooting the video for Freeman’s song ‘Ngaibake’ where we featured.

“He approached us saying he wanted to do the video and we saw nothing wrong with it.

“Although we have a busy schedule, we found it noble to spare time for the shoot that we also believe will be one of the best to hit the market,” he said.

Makahamadze revealed that his boss was welcome to do collaborations with other musicians, and was also planning to engage some of the artistes he has identified in the industry.

“He will be approaching them soon. There is something big that he is planning, and once everything is in place our fans will be the first to know about it.

“I am sure there are other musicians, who have approached Macheso for collaborations and very soon he will be responding to them. Others have been responded to as we speak,” he said.

Freeman launched his 10-track album last week at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare with various musicians gracing the event.

Like this: Like Loading...