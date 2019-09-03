Chitungwiza residents call for forensic audit

Blessings Chidakwa Municipality Correspondent

CHITUNGWIZA residents have raised concern over corruption allegations levelled against mayor, Lovemore Maiko, a councillor and senior manager, with calls growing louder for a forensic audit to be conducted.

Maiko, ward 2 councillor Kudakwashe John and works director David Duma were arrested last week on allegations of abuse of office through corrupt activities involving the sale of commercial stands.

In a statement, Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Ms Alice Kuveya said reports of the arrest of Maiko are serious cause for concern for all the residents in Chitungwiza as this puts the name of the municipality in bad light.

“The mayor is said to have been arrested together with John and Duma on allegations of abuse of office through the sale of a commercial stand.

“Chitungwiza Municipality is facing a myriad of problems that need due diligence of the mayor and his team hence we do not expect them at all to be anywhere near corrupt activities.

“Chitrest has on numerous occasions called for an audit at Chitungwiza Municipality as we are of the view that the governance culture at Town House needs scrutiny,” reads the statement.

In another statement, Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association said the arrest of the trio are just, but a tip of the iceberg of the deep systematic corruption activities at Chitungwiza Municipality.

“As we await the court processes to finalise, we are disheartened by the involvement and connection of the management and policy makers to be implicated in such a mess as this only serves to tarnish the already tainted image of the town.

“Chitungwiza has over the years suffered bad publicity of land deals that has seen the town losing revenue, investment opportunities and large tracks of land to individual land barons. This has left the residents and ratepayers without basic services as the town struggles to cater for its population.”

The statement further read, “We are calling for a forensic audit and investigation into the matters of corruption at the town house. As residents we have suffered enough and cannot continue to be on the receiving end of these activities.

“As Camera we condemn any corrupt and underhand dealings by whoever and call upon the law to take its course on those implicated. We will also be opening up a whistle blowing toll free number to expose these elements in our society.”

