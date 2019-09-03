Zanu-PF ready for weekend by-elections

Norman Muchemwa

Zanu-PF is now ready for the forthcoming National Assembly by-elections for Mangwe (Matabeleland South) and Glen View South (Harare) constituencies scheduled for Saturday, Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has said.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of Obedingwa Mguni of Zanu-PF and Vimbai Tsvangira-Java of MDC-Alliance, respectively.

The two legislators passed away in June.

Zanu-PF will be represented by Cde Offard Muchuwe in Glen View South, who will battle it out with Mr Vincent Tsvangirai of the MDC.

Vincent is son to the late MDC founding president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, and brother to the late MP.

Mangwe constituency will be represented by Cde Hlalani Mguni, who is widow to the late MP, while the MDC will be represented by Mr Vincent Sihlabo.

Dr Mpofu told The Sunday Mail that the party is confident of victory.

“The party is geared for the two by-elections and we are confident of victory. We have won all by-elections (for National Assembly elections) since our last general elections, so nothing will stop us from claiming victory,” said Dr Mpofu.

“We are fully on the ground in the two constituencies preaching the message of development, peace and hope to our people. We still have the same message we have been preaching since the last general election and with the reception we are getting from the electorate, victory is certain.”

Challenges facing the country, he said, are being addressed and people have to be patient.

“We are fully aware of the challenges facing our people and measures are being put in place to address those challenges. That’s the same message we are telling our people through our teams campaigning on the ground.”

Like this: Like Loading...