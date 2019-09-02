President praised for sourcing medicines

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has hailed President Mnangagwa for his contribution to the health sector through sourcing medical equipment and medicine.

Minister Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa’s work was changing the state of the country’s health delivery system.

In his keynote speech during the graduation of 107 registered general nurses (RGN) and midwives at Masvingo General Hospital last week, Minister Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa’s gesture showed that he was a listening leader who believed in action.

The President has sourced millions of dollars-worth of medical equipment and medicines from India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for major referral hospitals.

“Furthermore, let us be inspired and encouraged by the personal intervention of His Excellency, the President, Cde Mnangagwa in sourcing medical equipment and medicines for our major referral hospitals,” said Minister Chadzamira.

“This intervention is a clear testimony of an action oriented, listening and hands-on leader, who has a desire to transform our livelihoods as Zimbabweans.”

Minister Chadzamira commended the business community for its support to the health sector and challenged other stakeholders to assist health institutions in the province.

He singled out Mr Stanley Kondongwe of Jadecom Construction, who was representing the business community that included Tongaat Hullet, Mimosa Mines and Murowa Diamonds.

“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of Masvingo province and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to thank captains of industry who have responded to my call to support our provincial hospital and other health centres in our districts,” he said.

“In the same manner, I also appeal to our community to assist our medical staff by giving them necessary moral support as they exercise their duties.

Communities and their leadership structures should play a complimentary role to health institutions and their management committees so as to ensure sustainable health delivery.”

Minister Chadzamira challenged the graduates to remain focused and emulate the founders of the nursing profession through embracing the spirit of humanism.

“I, therefore, wish to challenge our graduates to take the challenge founded on the rich history of modern nursing put forward by Florence Nightingale,” he said.

“The history is premised on caring skills and attitudes towards patients and their families.

“Embrace the principles of Ubuntu which include a sense of caring, true love, respect, compassion, accommodation and selflessness.

“In some cases, the power and results of treating, curing and healing patients in our health centres is often derived from the extent of care the institution offers them.”

