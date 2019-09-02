Zanu-PF commends President’s Japan visit

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

ZANU-PF has commended President Mnangagwa’s visit to Japan for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) summit saying it will strengthen economic ties and build mutually beneficial partnerships between Japan and African states.

In a statement, secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party was grateful for the recent successful visit by President Mnangagwa where he scored a number of diplomatic victories.

“TICAD, whose main objective is to strengthen economic ties and build mutually beneficial partnerships between Japan and African states brought over 40 countries to the table to explore the immense economic potential that exits within the great continent.

“The summit had a special significance to the country as His Excellency, President Mnangagwa scored a number of diplomatic victories which clearly demonstrated the gains of the re-engagement drive which the Government is pursuing since the ushering in of the Second Republic.

“The fact that President Mnangagwa was accorded the opportunity to chair a high level investor session at the TICAD which was attended by a number of leading Japanese businessmen and entrepreneurs was in itself a manifestation of the confidence which Japan has, not only in President, but in his Government and by and large, Zimbabwe as a whole,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Further, Cde Khaya Moyo said the party hailed the fruitful discussions made by President and his Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“The party celebrates that on the sidelines of TICAD, President Mnangagwa had fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and managed to receive solid commitments from the prime minister, that Japan stands ready to assist Zimbabwe in its economic reform agenda.

“The party further cherishes that His Excellency, Prime Minister Abe underscored to President Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe stood to significantly benefit from US$20 billion in investments earmarked for Africa by Japanese business in the next five years,” he said.

He added that President Mnangagwa also had fruitful deliberations with the Japanese Emperor, further solidifying the existing sound relations between Zimbabwe and Japan.

Like this: Like Loading...