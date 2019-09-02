President hands over $250 000 to charity

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over $250 000, blankets and cellphones to six charities from proceeds of the Republican Cup, one of the country’s prestigious horse races.

The money and goods were handed over to the charities at a luncheon hosted by the President at State House yesterday.

The President is the patron of the Republican Cup Trust. He handed over $50 000, nine cellphones and 37 blankets each to four charities namely Jairos Jiri Mukuwapasi Children Centre, Kukura Neshungu Institute, Bongani Orphan Care Programme and Rural Unity Development Organisation.

The other two, Rekayi Tangwena Children’s Home and AFM Manhinga Trust received $25 000, 20 blankets and four cellphones respectively.

The President will donate a further $86 000 to a charity of his choice.

President Mnangagwa thanked organisations and individuals that contributed towards the cause.

“Our donors who have made this day possible, I express my gratitude to you all. The size of the donation does not matter, but what is important is the spirit behind the donation,” he said.

The President said there were scriptures in the Bible that taught the importance of giving.

“For 33 years this Trust has been operating and I was fortunate that I was a trustee from the beginning. Our patron was the former President Cde Mugabe. He was the patron for 31 years and each year when we had surpluses from the race we chose to give to charities countrywide.

“I am happy that each year that pass shows an increase in the amount which we donate,” President Mnangagwa said.

He urged corporate organisations to give towards the disadvantaged people in society as part of the social responsibility.

“There are several corporate companies in the country who in my view should have their names appear on the list as corporate social responsibility, but they are not there.

“I hope that in future the Zimbabwean spirit for giving, it’s our nature, and it’s our tradition and should continue to be embraced by our people so that we are seen to support those among us who are disadvantaged.

The chairman of the Republican Trust, Mr Kamal Khalfan thanked the donors for making the event possible.

“I want to thank our donors without whose support in cash and kind this event would not have been possible,” he said.

He also thanked President Mnangagwa for putting the interests of the generality of Zimbabweans at heart.

“We should not have any illusions, His Excellency has the spirit and the interests of his people at heart and he never cease to look after their interests,” Mr Khalfan added.

The acting director of Jairos Jiri, Mrs Grace Kamhanga expressed gratitude on the donation.

“I would like to thank the President and Government on the donation because we have been facing challenges of funding to take care of the children that are under our care,” she said.

Reverend Robson Pashapa, the treasurer for Kukura Neshungu Institute expressed similar sentiments.

“Our organisation looks after vulnerable children from poor backgrounds and this donation would go a long way in alleviating our challenges,” Rev Pashapa said.

The event was attended by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and other trustees that include Defence and Home Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cdes Sydney Sekeramayi and Simon Khaya-Moyo.

