Three year’s ago, they were the toast of the world

SAO PAULO. — A journey of a thousand miles, of sweat, sacrifice and a few smiles — combined with remarkable goals from Rudo Neshamba — brought the Mighty Warriors to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It’s the greatest achievement yet by any national football team in Zimbabwe. It wasn’t so long ago that the Zimbabwe women’s national team played their first international match, on November 11, 2000. They drew 2-2 against Uganda in the 2000 African Women’s Championship.

Now, like one falling in love for the first time, the nation’s heart beats with every tick of the clock as August 3 draws closer.

Then they will step onto the lush green pitch of the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, kicking off their maiden Olympic campaign against one of the best teams in the world, Germany.

Just last year, at their Women’s World Cup debut, another African nation, Cote d’Ivoire, suffered torture at the feet of the unforgiving ‘German machines.’

But should that be worrisome?

Nonetheless, from being on the verge of disqualification to now living the dream of a nation, the Zimbabwe women will be giving their country their first taste of global football on that historic trip to Brazil.

This surely is not about holding up the coveted gold medal to their lips for a kiss, but about an opportunity they just cannot miss, and more so about the rejected stone becoming the chief cornerstone.

“It has been a long and arduous journey indeed, but we pulled through against all odds,” Mighty Warriors goal poacher, Rudo Neshamba, recounted.

Neshamba did not score the most goals in Olympic qualifying — that honour went to Jade Boho of Equatorial Guinea — but she certainly left a mark.

Out of Zimbabwe’s four goals, her three goals (including two away from home) ensured a job well done as the Mighty Warriors shocked the continent in their Road to Rio campaign.

“It feels good to be the heroine, the lady whose goal wrote a new piece of history.”

And the lady who coach Shadreck Mlauzi described as “quite an intelligent player, skilful and a natural goal scorer.”

Mlauzi, a Physical Education teacher, replaced Rosemary Mugadza in September, prior to Zimbabwe’s match against Cameroon. During our phone conversation, the 36-year-old highlighted the three things that define him: “hope, faith and ambition.”

He admitted to feeling pressure when he first took over; although he has been involved in women’s football for over 16 years, including as an assistant for the country’s Under-20 team, this was his first senior position.

In just six months he has proven he has that Midas Touch, gradually transforming the Mighty Warriors to a team to be reckoned with in Africa:

“One needed to bring in a change of attitude, remove the mental block in the players’ heads, bring in the element of Sports Science and introduce modern training methods which emphasise the difference between work and rest ratio. Make the players believe in the vision of the team, never leaving anything to chance, analysing the oppositions and giving information pertaining how they are supposed to go about certain teams.”

He claims his side is still under construction and aims to build on the physical ability of his players. Mlauzi wants the Mighty Warriors to be known for possession-based football, but he’ll also strive for a balance between defence and attack.

Previously the team’s greatest achievement was their fourth-place finish in the 2000 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, more than 15 years ago, so an Olympic berth seemed a tall order from the start.

Then they realised the’d have to meet 2015 World Cup participants, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, along the way.

But Zimbabwe took it one game at a time.

Despite little continental success, the Mighty Warriors still bypassed the first round, which meant southern rivals Zambia were their first port of call.

Neshamba made the difference with an away goal in what was eventually a 2-2 draw on aggregate. Zimbabwe’s Olympic dream nearly ended then, when the Confederation of African Football announced their journey was over. ZIFA lacked the funds to send them to Abidjan for the next round.

However, fate (or faith) is a genius at wrecking impossibilities. FIFA overturned CAF’s decision, awarding a 3-0 victory instead to Côte d’Ivoire, who in turn did not show up in Harare for the return leg. The tie was rescheduled, but Cote d’Ivoire withdrew, paving way for Zimbabwe to face the Indomitable Lionesses in the final round.

Cameroon, still fresh from a memorable debut at the 2015 World Cup, were looking to qualify for their second straight Olympics. The Mighty Warriors must have already smelt their exit, but their hope was renewed when they held on to Neshamba’s goal for nearly 70 minutes in Yaounde before Cameroon bounced back to win the first leg 2-1.

In spite of that, however, Neshamba’s eighth-minute strike in Harare proved to be the goal that unlocked their Olympic fortune — a reminder of how in 2011, her goals qualified the Mighty Warriors for the All-Africa Games in Maputo, Mozambique.

The 24-year-old’s beauty of a volley lit up Rafaro in such a special way that the Lionesses seemed too blinded to recover.

Neshamba told FIFA.com, “it was only after our first leg game in Cameroon that we believed we had a chance. Then we actually thought that we would make it.

“I am incredibly proud to help my country achieve this dream. The victory was celebrated throughout Zimbabwe, and we can feel that the whole country is behind the team.’’

The ladies went on to secure a ticket for the 10th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, to take place in Cameroon beginning November 2016.

They last appeared at the continent’s flagship women’s tournament in 2004.

All in all, a sweet 2016 for the Mighty Warriors. But life is still not fair, especially where women’s football is concerned.

Every now and then, the plea for support of the women’s game is continually sung like an anthem (even in the United States).

It is not that Mlauzi and his heroines do not appreciate the massive celebrations, parade and praise showered in their honour.

“We felt like dignitaries for the whole week,” Mlauzi admitted. But he still adds that “in terms of something tangible, the team has nothing to show for it.”

The captain, Felistas ‘’Figo’’ Muzongondi, said God was on their side.

“It’s by the grace of the Almighty. All along, we knew there was very little support coming towards women’s football and all we did was play for the love of our country and recognition,” said Figo.

“Our focus despite all the financial hardships was to win with a broader view being that of putting the nation on the world map and now that we’ve achieved our goal, we hope that the powers that be will now give us the much-needed recognition which to us was the driving force behind our success.” — www.unusualefforts.com

