President to address anti-sanctions march

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to address thousands of people set to gather next Thursday for an anti-sanctions solidarity march in Harare.

The march is in support of SADC member states who are calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

The sanctions have decimated the economy, especially the manufacturing sector, which is now contending with antiquated equipment, resulting in high costs of production and consequently high prices of finished goods.

Further, the sanctions have blocked lines of credit, critical in financing production and the acquisition of latest machinery.

Zanu-PF Secretary of Administration Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday said the solidarity march was being organised by the ruling Zanu-PF.

He said all progressive Zimbabweans should overcome their political affiliations and take part in the solidarity march.

“We want to make it a national event. The solidarity march will include the Government, civil society, students, the business community (and) all political parties, among others, to participate in the solidarity march.

“The event is open to everyone,” said DR Mpofu.

The solidarity march comes after SADC countries declared October 25 as a solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

The SADC Secretariat has also since been tasked to escalate the lobby with the current African Union chairperson, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who will be expected to raise the issue at the upcoming 74th United Nations General Assembly later this month.

