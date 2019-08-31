‘Mafikizolo good to go’

Prince Mushawevato

South African group Mafikizolo last had a commercial gig in the country two years ago and they return to the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday.

The duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhanhla Nciza will perform with a live band.

The band will be in the country courtesy of PromaEvents.

Dubbed “Back in Town Concert”, the gig is promising to be explosive.

Armed with their classic fusion of genres ranging from afro-pop, marabi, kwaito and kwela, the group has never disappointed whenever they grace a local stage.

Their magic on stage as well as their collaboration effort with Jah Prayzah has kept them relevant in local showbiz circles.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Society, Mafikizolo’s South African based manager Modise Kgomo said: “We have been there before and we are promising to move the game to a new high. Our catalogue is huge, comprising both new and old songs. But of note are the songs we recently did with Jah Prayzah and Wizkid, they will definitely be part of the playlist.

“Magic is what the people of Zimbabwe should expect on the day. My team is now good to go for the Harare gig.”

The Mafikizolo duo is enthusiastic about the gig.

In a video posted on social media, they said, “Greetings Zimbabwe, we are Mafikizolo. We cannot wait to see you at the HICC on September 6. Make sure you guys get your tickets on time, it’s going to be fun, fun and more fun.”

The two have created lasting memories at the HICC, a venue that has been instrumental in strengthening their fan base in Zimbabwe.

Over the years, Mafikizolo has dazzled fans in Harare, Bulawayo, Kadoma and Beitbridge.

One of the upcoming show’s organisers, Blessing Jeke, said all is set for the gig.

“It is going to be a memorable night. We will be officially igniting summer in style. Everyone knows what Mafikizolo is capable of. It’s not going to be any different this coming Saturday. If anything, we are taking the pleasure to another level,” said Jeke.

The PromaEvents official promised a flawless event.

“Revellers do not need to worry about anything. Tight security will be provided both inside and outside the show venue, the sound system will be top notch and cold drinks will be served. In short, we are expecting to deliver a flawless gig.”

Local artistes supporting the visiting South African duo include dendera crooner Suluman Chimbetu, Selmor Mtukudzi, Gemma Griffins, Sasha Amadhuve, Andy Muridzo and Tocky Vibes, among others.

Muridzo, who recently launched a new album, “Shiri Yamambo”, promised a five-star performance.

“Those that missed our album launch or are yet to sample our new songs should come through. I’m coming out in full force, playing songs from my new offering. The stage work will be electric,” said Muridzo.

Mafikizolo has been in the music industry for the past 22 years.

The afro-pop group has stood the test of time and has immensely contributed to the growth of music in South Africa.

Joining forces with local artistes such as Jah Prayzah and the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, they have also done the same in Zimbabwe.

With a series of high-profile collaborations, they continue to grow their fan base in Africa.

Mafikizolo’s debut self-titled album was released in 1997, followed by “Music Revolution” in 1999.

They shot to fame when their single “Lotto’”.

Like this: Like Loading...