Express self through trendy decor

Summer is the perfect time to give your home a facelift.

From bold colours to splashy prints, a few easy decor updates can make your home feel like the colourful hot-calm like atmosphere you pine for.

Plus, summer is the season for entertainment, and one needs to have decor ideas that buck the trend.

We all know of the economic challenges, the financial constraints and the wearisomeness of yeaning for a new cushion; but honestly, and seriously, will you choose to stay or live in a dumpy, dull and swampy home?

The challenge of home décor is that most people think it’s for the elite, but generally, a home is a home, and you ought to make it special.

Everyone wants a good life with no stress, but it is hard to make such a way of life, yes, but one thing is possible; to live with less tension.

Home decoration is a creation of mind according to your likes, dislikes, and style.

Remember when selecting furniture, and various home accessories, the shape and size of your space need to be considered. Accessories such as paintings play a vital role in home décor, and should ideally complement the rest of your theme.

Saturday Herald Lifestyle recently attended a home decor expo held in Harare, and have noticed that women in particular, are very concerned about how their home should look.

When it comes to decorating your house it is all about art.

Men too should not be alone on this phenomenon, as they are the first admirers; isn’t that these houses are not only for comfort, or beautification, but also for impression.

Well, food for thought, but textures are very popular this year, and while velvet or suede is a great choice for the cooler months, burlap or linen are summer-friendly ways to hop on this trend now.

Admit it — you have been to a bar, a restaurant or even a wedding that had string lights everywhere.

These country fair-inspired globe lights are super cozy and trendy.

Again white walls are timeless, but if you have grown tired of your all-white interior, perhaps it is time to go much darker.

Marjorie Meghan of Decor’ Love based in The Grange said, one of the favourite interior paint colours of the year is “Black Flame” — a beautiful blend of navy and black that puts the spotlight on décor just like white walls.

“To keep a room from feeling too moody, try using the colour in sun-drenched areas.

“This is another trend that has been around for a while, but isn’t going anywhere soon.

“The sun may be blistering outside, but you can enjoy a black flame-inspired look inside in the comfort of your air conditioned home. Another tip, I can also give this summer is about florals.

“ Florals are hot right now. If you have been considering incorporating this trendy look into your home, summer is the perfect time to make the leap.

“From wallpaper to shower curtains to the throw pillows seen in this colourful room, it’s easy to add a pop of nature to any room in your house,” she said.

However, you won’t have to worry about keeping these flowers alive.

Petty Moyondizvo (36), a single mother from Westgate, said when decorating your home, colour has a very powerful ability to change the mood with the blink of an eye.

“When it comes to room decorating ideas, a design often takes shape once a colour scheme is chosen.

Colour is really a personal preference, hence, the first step in choosing colour is deciding what mood you want to create in the space.

“For example, if you’re looking to redo a den, bedroom or space to kick your shoes off and relax, you can suggest a soothing blue, green or pale yellow. In busy areas such as a home gym or kitchen, more energetic or vibrant colours, such as reds and oranges, would be good choices,” she says.

Lifestyle coach and guru Mike Kunaka of The Perfectly Home fame said home décor is important, because it can affect everything from self-perception to confidence and productivity.

“The way we decorate our home is our opportunity to create the kind of space we enjoy, and it says a lot about our personality. Are you an extrovert, arranging as many chairs as you can so you can bring all your people together, or an introvert designing the perfect reading nook?

“Everything from your choice of colours to the number of throw pillows you put on the sofa is an opportunity to create an environment where you and your loved ones will thrive and make your mark.

“You can create a calming space with simple colour schemes, a cozy and inviting home with warm tones, or a bright and lively entertaining area with bold patterns,” he explained.

He added that the point of decorating is to create the background for the best life you can have.

“Decoration can be life-enhancing. It can make dinner parties more fun, kids happier, relaxing easier, talks more intimate, guests at ease.

“ And to think, decorating is often considered frivolous. Making a charmed and happy home is a noble endeavour.

“The simple secret is making sure that every decorating decision contributes to the creation of beauty and comfort,” he said.

However, beyond expressing ourselves, home décor can affect us physically.

