Government to license 40 community radio stations

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government has started working on licensing 40 community radio stations countrywide as it moves a gear up to enhance a total broadcasting coverage, an official has said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Media and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said they will start with radio stations that would broadcast in local languages before moving to other categories.

Mr Mangwana was speaking in an interview in Beitbridge on Friday on the sidelines of a community sensitisation meeting on the setting up of such radio stations.

It is understood that the Venda (Beitbridge), Shangani (Chiredzi), Ndau (Chipinge), Kalanga (Plumtree) and Tonga (Binga) will benefit in the first phase.

More to follow

