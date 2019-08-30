Pharmacies continue milking patients . . .

Paidamoyo Chipunza, Senior Health Reporter

Uptake of medicines in local pharmacies has drastically gone down, raising fears that some patients could be defaulting, a situation that is likely to complicate their medical condition, The Herald can reveal.

A snap survey by The Herald in Harare on Friday showed that some patients were buying their medicines from neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Zambia where the prices are relatively cheaper.

Some traders who cross the boarders frequently are even bringing over-the-counter (OTC) medicines such as cough syrups and pain killers into the country to sell them on the informal market.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

