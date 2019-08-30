150 buyers for Sanganai

Carren Mushonga

Over 150 international buyers are expected at this year’s 12th Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled to run from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism acting executive director (National Conventional Bureau), Ms Pauline Ndlovu, said 15 media houses have also confirmed participation.

“There is great anticipation from the international media houses that are coming, of which five of them we will be hosting.

“Over and above these media houses, we have 150 international buyers who are coming. One of the highlights for this year will be the research conference which will strictly be by invitation as we do not want the event to be oversubscribed,” Ms Ndlovu said.

She said the buyers were coming from South Africa, Europe, China-Asia-Pacific, Ghana and the UK

Other highlights of the world tourism expo will be the “Speed Networking” scheduled for September 12 to 13 and the Buyers’ Tour on September 30.

Ms Ndlovu urged exhibitors to be ready by September 9 during which time they will be accredited. She also allayed any fears about fuel or power shortages.

