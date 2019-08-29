‘Workers’ welfare our priority’

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has put in place several measures to cushion its workers against the rising cost of living that include a pay rise effective this month and other non-monetary benefits.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Sekai Nzenza said Government would continuously look into the welfare of its workers.

Government has yet again taken decisive action to cushion its workers against the economic hardships by offering a cost of living adjustment ranging from 50 percent to 76 percent of one’s total package on a sliding scale with effect from 1 August, 2019.

“Government tabled this offer in the meetings of the National Joint Negotiating Council held on 23 August, 2019 and concluded on 27 August, 2019,” Dr Nzenza said.

She said the offer came after Government had implemented a 50 percent cushioning allowance to most civil servants in July.

Dr Nzenza said Government had put in place other measures to alleviate the plight of its workers.

“The Public Service Commission has unveiled 25 new additional public service buses which were commissioned by His Excellency President Mnangagwa on 21 August, 2019,” she said.

“Government has undertaken to pay-off PSMAS arrears to clear the legacy debt, thereby ensuring that there is reduction on requests for cash upfront payments by health service providers when members are accessing medical services,” she said.

