ED to chair SADC disaster committee

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will chair the SADC committee that constitutes a minister from each Member State responsible for coordinating disaster-related issues, an official has said.

The setting up of the committee spearheaded by the SADC organ follows the El-Nino-induced drought and Cyclone Idai that ravaged most parts of the region in the 2018-2019 rainy season.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said this during the second day of a workshop to sensitise and reorient sub-national structures on the management of the 2018-2019 drought.

Minister Moyo sits on the regional body while he is also the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Environment, Disaster Prevention and Management.

“In order to coordinate disaster in the whole region there is now a committee of ministers which has been requested to meet, organised by SADC so that it can coordinate even the humanitarian revised appeals because there are a number of countries now which have drought which have declared state of disasters including Angola, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique.

“The system was there in the past, but has been dormant and it wants to be revived and the committee of regional ministers is chaired by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Minister Moyo said President Mnangagwa was taking the drought issue in the country seriously with Cabinet receiving a weekly report about food distribution including school feeding compiled by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza.

He also said district development coordinators (formerly district administrators) should now reactivate their monthly meetings with chiefs.

“DDC and chiefs should now meet monthly in this drought situation as they are closer to the people and appreciate their subjects better. The system has been there in the past, but it should start again especially in this drought situation,” said Minister Moyo.

He also commended the outgoing United Nations body, Ambassador Bishow Parajuli who ends his five year mission in the country today heading to India.

“The production of our Revised Humanitarian Appeal is a clear testimony of good co-operation that has taken place while he worked with us. As a sign of recognition President gave him one of the highest honours, a medal of a hero at Heroes Acre shrine during the Heroes day celebrations,” said Minister Moyo.

He said Ambassador Parajuli was promoted while in Zimbabwe due to his sterling work, as he formerly headed the UNDP before UN Secretary-General promoted with the title of Ambassador.

Like this: Like Loading...