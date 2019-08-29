Album launches dominate gigs

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

With an array of events lined up, this weekend seems to be the busiest in Harare.

Summer is here and merrymakers are bracing for outdoor entertainment, while bidding confinements and braziers farewell.

Starting tonight, revellers will be at various joints enjoying the last weekend of the month.

There seems to be a lot of album launches tonight.

Olinda Marowa album launch

Having been postponed last Friday to tonight, the “Ndinouya Baba” hit-maker will be unveiling her fifth offering, “Yahweh”.

The launch will be graced by Deborah Fraser, Mathias Mhere and Rumbi Zvirikuzhe.

Mbeu album launch

All is set for the launch of “The Mhodzi Diaries 1” tonight at Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens.

Musharukwa-2020 album launch

All is set for Mwenje Mathole album launch tonight at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre.

The launch, which is African themed will be graced by Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Infinite, Souldeep, TGVBand UZ choir, Nyasha David and Mangoma.

Njanji Simbi Hombe and Dadza Dee single launch

Different artistes in Bulawayo will on Saturday join for a community show at Fusin Shops Makokoba, at the show Njanji Simbi Hombe and Dadza Dee will launch their track “Harare-Bulawayo”.

Dubbed “Transforming lives through Arts and Culture: Youth say no to drugs and violence” the event will feature Selina, Senko, Buju Fayaz, Dj Mozze, Dj Tropic and many more.

SHERO Awards Festival

Its glitz and glamour for fashionistas in the city as there will be the SHERO Awards Festival on Saturday at Flatdog Diner in Msasa.

The Business Expo and Fashion Show is an all-white event and people are expected to dress to kill for the Red carpet.

There will be an after party afterwards.

Olinda Marowa

Unplugged Festival

Having abandoned its monthly format, Unplugged is back again this Saturday at Greendale Sports Club.

There will be performances from Esbian (Nigerian), Takura, Diana Samkange, Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe, while Raydizz and TK beats will be on the decks.

Tickets are going for $120 and kids $60.

Colcom International Cultural Food Festival

Colcom will host the International Cultural Food Festival at Jam Tree tomorrow.

There will be different delicacies and beverages on offer.

Revellers are expected to have the time of their life as they enjoy good food and drinks.

The Legacy Tour

After over three months of preparation, the much anticipated Legacy Tour takes off this weekend in Mutare and Chinhoyi as Garry Mapanzure and Hillzy are set to have their maiden Zimbabwean tour.

After Mutare and Chinhoyi, they will be performing in Zvishavane, Harare, Masvingo, Gweru and Bulawayo.

The Cook-OutZW

On Sunday people will wind up their weekend with the monthly “Cook-Out” at Palm Estates in Greystone Park, Harare. There will be DJs on rotation, food and beverages on sell.

VIP Rhumba night at Zimcafe

After successfully launching the executive nights at the Zimcafe last week in the capital, Pistchoue Lumere and his Diamond Musica will be back on stage with a more exciting package tonight.

With DJ Phiri entertaining rhumba fanatics before Diamond Musica takes to the stage, Pistchoue promised fireworks at the show.

Tomorrow, Sasha aMadhuve will be at the exquisite joint where she is expected to sample new tracks from her forthcoming album to be released on a yet to be announced date.

Like this: Like Loading...