JUST IN: ED steals the show at TICAD

From Kuda Bwititi in Yokohama

President Mnangagwa stole the limelight at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) after he got special recognition to preside over a session at the Japan-African business forum in Yokohama, Japan.

[embedded content]

The Japan-Africa business forum was the foremost business oriented activity at TICAD summit and was addressed by TICAD co-chairs, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Egypt’s President and African Union chair Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

President Mnangagwa interacted with over 100 global business leaders.

