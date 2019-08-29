Zimbabwe bags fresh financial package

From Kuda Bwititi in Yokohama

President Mnangagwa on Thursday successfully negotiated a fresh financial package for Zimbabwe after meeting African Export – Import Bank (Afreximbank) president Professor Benedict Okey Oramah on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) summit underway in Yokohama.

ZimTrade chief executive, Allan Mujuru signs a Memorandum of Understanding with executive director of Japan’s External Trade Organisation (JETRO) external director Hiroyuki Nemoto. Looking on are President Mnangagwa and JETRO President Mr Yasushi Akahoshi. #TICAD7

President Mnangagwa also held closed-door meetings with his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame, among other meetings.

His hectic schedule also included an appearance at the Japan-Africa Business Forum, which was also attended by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Africa Union chairperson, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

More details to follow…

