Thrills and spills at drag racing, but . . .

Andrew Moyo

Hundreds of petro heads turned up for the HP Lubes Castrol Drag Race which was held last Sunday at Donnybrook Motor Race Track.

Being one of the most exhilarating races in the country, there was so much excitement within the crowd.

The powerful engine roars and burning rubber from the racing vehicles accompanied by loud cheers from spectators created an electric atmosphere.

The races had a diverse line-up of participating cars which ranged from your ordinary old Honda CR-V to the latest Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe.

Besides the car races, bike enthusiasts also had something to cheer about with numerous powerful motorcycles also taking to the track.

However, while there was no shortage of thrills and spills at this event, those who regularly attend this racing jamboree where a bit disappointed as some of their favourite cars, the AC Cobra and famous Castrol Toyota MR2, were missing from the action.

There is always something special about elimination rounds which feature these super-fast cars which have a tendency of smoking even the latest beasts on the track.

The Ajara and TP fleets which collectively featured top BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars did not only spice up the event as they proved to be among the powerhouses on the day.

After all had been said and done, with the Castrol Toyota MR2 missing in action, the final race of the day was won by the familiar V8 Dragster Rail which is also one of the most dominant vehicles on the local drag circuit.

The local drag racing scene has grown in popularity over the years with the sport attracting large numbers every time.

