‘The Hawk’ makes bold statement

Box Africa’s Simbarashe “The Hawk” Hokonya was the toast of the evening when he outclassed Kudzanayi Zhoya of Chivhu Boxing Club to win, by knock-out, in Round 5 of 6 in a lightweight contest at the Radio Park in Zvishavane last weekend.

The event was graced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana.

Glo International Sports and Arts Agency (GISSA) promoted the event, supported by local radio station YaFM. There were a total of 11 bouts, two of which were for ladies.

Under the tutelage of coach Jeremiah Chiyangwa, the St Mary’s-based pugilist (Hokonya) made his third professional ring appearance a more polished boxer, subjecting his opponent to a barrage of left straight jabs until referee Diana Makumbe was left with no option but to stop the fight to save Zhoya from further punishment.

Simbarashe “The Hawk” Hokonya (in red and white gown) flanked by supporters at Radio Park in Zvishavane after a convincing knock-out victory last Saturday (Picture by Gilbert Munetsi

Last weekend’s win takes Hoko’s record to two wins and a draw from three outings. During the first quarter of the year, he beat Alfred Kashiri in his debut at Magamba Hall in Warren Park before drawing with Zhoya’s stable mate, Danisa Mushore, at the same venue.

“The Hawk” remains Box Africa’s torch bearer following the departure, by mutual termination of contract, of Phillip “Mad Cobra” Musariri some two weeks ago.

The main bout of the evening, a light middleweight duel pitting Liberty “Libo” Muwani against D1 (Masvingo) boxer Tinashe Zihove, was declared a no-contest after the former hit his opponent while he was kneeling on the canvass.

In the other supporting bouts, John Andrew won by a first-round knock-out against Tatenda Machivenyika. Both boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy who were on the card (Tinashe Majoni and Tatenda Biningu) scored victories against their adversaries, Blessing Bhasera and Ian Kachepa, respectively.

The other Zihove brother, Trynos, triumphed over Peterson Machinjike in a catch weight bout over six rounds. And in the remaining matches, Tinashe Marume beat Fania Musekiwa (bantamweight) while Emily Kubwalo dismissed a challenge from Sarudzai Bvaju in a ladies middleweight tie in which the latter was turning pro.

In a message sent a day after the event, GISSA operations director, Takudzwa Sekeramai, said: “On behalf of my CEO and Team GISSA, we would like to thank you all for the hard work and support that you gave us on Saturday. We are humbled and honoured to have had this tournament start-off in Zvishavane and we look forward to the next one.”

Patrick Mukondiwa, representing the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board, said the sanctioning authority remained indebted to the promoter for having considered taking the event out of Harare for a change.

“It was a very successful tournament and we, indeed, look forward to working again as a team in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile, preparations are at an advanced stage for the hosting of the 4th Peanuts for Diamonds tournament promoted by Mau Mau Boxing. Saturday has been earmarked for the tournament at what has now become their new home – Magamba Hall.

