Marvellous debut for Nakamba

Marvellous Nakamba finally made his debut for Aston Villa and got a top rating from a United Kingdom publication as The Claret and Blue Army thrashed Crewe Alexandra 6-1, in a Carabao Cup second round match at Alexandra Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old Nakamba, who joined English Premier League side Aston Villa from Club Brugge in July, in a five-year deal worth 11 million pounds, played the full 90 minutes and got a rating of seven by Birmingham Mail, an authority when it comes to news related to Villa.

Writing for the publication, Ashley Preece who rated Dean Smith’s largely changed Villa side, praised Nakamba for his mobility and tackling abilities.

“(Nakamba) always made the angles for his Villa teammates to give them a pass on. Had Crewe’s Callum Ainley on his toes and looked comfortable.

“Likes a trademark side-sweeping slide tackle,” wrote Preece.

Villa got their goals from another debutant Ezri Konsa, a double from Conor Hourihane who got an 8.5 rating, Keinan Davis, Frederic Guilbert and Jack Grealish.

Nakamba, who has been omitted from the Zimbabwe national team side to face Somalia in a World Cup preliminary round tie on September 5, is yet to make his EPL debut as he was still catching up on match fitness levels.

The former Vitesse and Club Brugge star missed most of Villa’s preseason but he should now fancy his chances of making his Premiership debut when Aston Villa host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The match kicks at 4PM Zimbabwean time.

