Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

Nyasha Mapasa Manicaland Correspondent

SIX armed robbers pounced on a farm in Headlands and went away with a generator worth US$2 000.

According to Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, the robbers arrived at Falls Farm in an unregistered vehicle.

They assaulted guards manning the farm Taurai Gandi and Taurai Maodza. “They severely assaulted Taurai Gandi and Taurai Maodza who were manning the farm with sticks. They then tied them to a tree and disappeared with a generator,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone with information on their whereabouts to report at their nearest police station.

The police also urged businesspeople to ensure their properties were secure all the time.

“The public, especially business owners and farmers should tighten their security because these robbers are still on the run. Robbers are targeting farms and business premises,” he said.

