ZRP ups anti-smuggling operations

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have intensified anti-smuggling operations countrywide and have intercepted vehicles with smuggled goods and arrested more than 40 suspects after being found in possession of smuggled goods.

Some of the suspects have appeared in court, while others are assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing until sanity prevails.

He said police in Masvingo this week arrested Kudazi Jimu and Brighton Svinurai for smuggling four bales of second-hand clothes.

“The two tried to evade a police roadblock along the Masvingo– Mutare Highway, a follow-up was made, leading to their arrest and recovery of the smuggled goods,” he said.

In Beitbridge, two men aged 55 and 30 were also arrested for smuggling 36×30 litres of petrol valued at ZLW10 260 from Botswana through an undesignated entry point.

“Police in Beitbridge have also intensified anti-smuggling operations in the border town and have so far intercepted five motor vehicles with smuggled goods and arrested 27 accused persons for possession of smuggled goods. All the accused persons have been arraigned before the courts.

“Members of the public are warned against engaging in criminal activities as the police will certainly deal with them accordingly,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

A Gwanda man was also arrested after he was found in possession of 630 litres of diesel and 1 210 litres of petrol in plastic drums at his home.

Asst Comm Nyathi said: “Members of the public are warned against keeping hazardous substances in homes.

“Fuel is highly flammable and poses danger to life in the event of fire.”

He said four people were arrested for illegally possessing eight elephant tasks and two warthog teeth in Dete.

Police and National Parks Rangers on patrol followed a spoor from the Hwange National Park, which led them to one of the suspects’ homestead.

The suspect revealed that he was in possession of the elephant tasks and also implicated his three other accomplices who were also tracked and arrested.

It was established that the accused persons used cyanide to kill the animals sometime in June 2019.

