JUST IN: UN commends Gvt Policies

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator Ambassador Bishow Parajuli on Wednesday commended Government policies that include re-engagement, the anti-corruption drive and efforts to attract investment, saying these were important for the country’s development.

Ambassador Parajuli said this in a wide ranging interview with journalists to mark the end of his five-year tour of duty in Zimbabwe.

“The approach of engaging globally, the approach of attracting investors into the country, changes in the rules and regulations or policies are the right steps going forward because aid is never a solution,” Ambassador Parajuli said.

“We need to work in attracting the private sector so that there are more jobs and so on, and the same time the efforts that have been made to engage with the international financial institutions, the IMF, the World Bank, the African Development Bank are extremely important steps to get more funding and investment.

“What Zimbabwe needs at the moment is to attract investors, it needs more resources so the whole agriculture sector can be transformed. There is a huge need for investment in the agriculture sector. There is also need for investment in the infrastructure area and mobilisation of mineral resources.”

He said Government should continue in investing in education of its citizens and exploit its abundant natural resources.

