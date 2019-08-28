JUST IN: ZANU-PF approves conference venue

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

ZANU-PF has approved Mandedza High School, Seke constituency in Mashonaland East Province for the revolutionary party’s 2019 National People’s Annual Conference.

The approval of the venue marks the beginning of preparations for the event.

Speaking after touring the venue on Wednesday, party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said they were happy with the venue.

“After touring several places which were listed, we finally settled for this place as the venue for this year’s conference. We now need to work on all the necessary developments in preparation of the conference, but we are impressed by this venue.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial chairperson Cde Joel Biggie Matiza called on all provincial party members to join hands and make the event a success.

More to follow. . .

