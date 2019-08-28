First Lady partners churches, hands over goods to Gvt for Idai victims

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation, in partnership with various religious denominations, on Wednesday handed over to the Government a consignment of goods and foodstuffs for Cyclone Idai victims at a ceremony attended by multitudes of women from across the divide.

The consignment comprising of foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, kitchen utensils and toiletries, among other things, was handed over to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for onward transmission to the victims.

The handover ceremony was punctuated by song and dance as various denominations showered the First Lady with praises for mobilising assistance for the victims.

This is the second consignment of goods that has been mobilised by Amai Mnangagwa through her partnership with churches for the benefit of people who were affected by Cyclone Idai.

More to follow . . .

