JUST IN: Beitbridge man killed in fight for girlfriend

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 26 year old man from Jalukange area some 135 km west of Beitbridge town has been arrested for fatally stabbing a fellow villager in a fight over a woman.

Justice Ndlovu who resides under Chief Stauze area was not asked to plead to a charge of murder when he initially appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi on Wednesday.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to 10 September. Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda told the court that on Monday the accused and the now deceased had an argument over the courtship of a local woman.

He said a fist fight between the two then ensued.

The court also heard that upon realising that he was being defeated, Ndlovu withdrew a knife from his pocket and stabbed his rival once on the left side of the chest and arm.

The state also alleges that the man died instantly and a report was made to the police who immediately arrested Ndlovu and recovered the knife..

