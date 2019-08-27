Midlands congratulates President on Sadc post

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

MIDLANDS Province has sent a congratulatory and solidarity message to President Mnangagwa on assuming Chairmanship of Southern African Development Committee (SADC) Organ for Politics, Defence and Security.

The solidarity message was read by Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube during the party’s provincial coordinating committee meeting held at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre in Gweru recently.

Eng Ncube said the election of President Mnangagwa as the new chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security was a clear expression of confidence in Zimbabwe and the President’s ability to maintain peace and stability in the region. He said President Mnangagwa’s election had derailed plots by the opposition to soil the country’s reputation after attempting to hold demonstrations concurrently with the 39th SADC Summit.

“The Zanu-PF Midlands Province, provincial executive, Youth and Women’s leagues would like to congratulate His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for his election to the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security at the just-ended 39th summit of heads of States in Tanzania.

“His Excellency’s election by his peers to the important position is a clear endorsement of his capability to steer SADC towards political stability, lasting peace and security. As Midlands Province, we offer him unequivocal solidarity as he executes his duties during his tenure,” reads the solidarity message.

The province also expressed profound gratitude to the regional block for standing by Zimbabwe in its fight against and calling for the removal of illegal sanctions. Eng Ncube said the sanctions had adversely affected the economy for almost two decades.

“We would also want to express our profound gratitude to the SADC block for joining Zimbabwe and President Mnangagwa for (calling for) the removal of sanctions that have had ripple effects on the economy,” he said.

