JUST IN: Acting President sends off ambassadors

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The country is now in an economic revolution phase and the country’s diplomats should focus on promoting the country’s trade and economic relations with their host countries, Acting President Kembo Mohadi has said.

The Acting President said this while addressing five ambassadors-designate at the Munhumutapa Offices this morning.

The five ambassadors are, Mr Gumisai Gapare (Brazil), Dr Emmanuel Gumbo (Sudan, Khartoum), Engineer Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria) and Ms Mietani Chauke (Italy).

“Let me congratulate you for having been selected to represent Zimbabwe in the various countries that you will be stationed. So we want you to represent us in the true sense of the word,” he said.

“You will also recall the restructuring of the then Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade means we emphasise very much on trade now. This we have derived from fact that we are now interested in the economic revolution. We have done our political revolution, we are independent and the next thing is to get economic independence and to do so we need to be working with other people and trading with other people,” he said.

More to follow…

