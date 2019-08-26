Chibaya gets $400 bail

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

MDC-Alliance national organising secretary and Member of Parliament for Mkoba, Amos Chibaya, who is facing allegations of failing to stop the public from engaging in a demonstration when he was legally obliged to do so, was yesterday granted $400 bail.

Chibaya was facing charges of contravening the Public Order and Security Act, Chapter 11:17 “failure to comply with a prohibition notice”, when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

In granting bail, Mrs Mapiye ordered Chibaya to abide by the same reporting conditions he was given on a charge of subverting a constitutionally elected Government by a Masvingo High Court judge.

She ordered that Chibaya’s passport remain at Gweru Magistrates’ Court and deferred the matter to September 12.

Allegations are that on August 6, Chibaya notified Harare Central Police District of an intended public demonstration to be held in Harare’s central business district on August 16.

It is alleged that on August 15, Chibaya was served with a prohibition notice in terms of the law.

On August 16, Chibaya allegedly caused members of the public to gather for a public demonstration at corner Jason Moyo Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street in defiance of the said prohibition notice by the regulating authority.

The State alleges that Chibaya, as the convener of the public demonstration, failed to comply with the prohibition notice.

