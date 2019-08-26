Govt commends clothing firm

Pride Mahlangu Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT has commended a Bulawayo company, Justin Clothing Private Limited, for setting a good example in the country by producing at 100 percent capacity utilisation despite the challenging macro-economic climate.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, conducted a tour of the modern design fashion clothing company yesterday where he was briefed about its operations.

“I am impressed by Justin Clothing as it is setting a good example for other industries by producing at 100 percent capacity when other companies are complaining about the economic situation,” he said in an interview.

The company is situated at Belmont and has 70 permanent staff, with some on contract.

Justin Clothing merchandise director, Christine Dube-Huni, however, said the firm was battling challenges such as limited access to foreign currency to source fabrics from Indonesia and China. She also highlighted how inconsistent power supplies were affecting the company’s ability to operate efficiently and compete with international producers.

On electricity she said: “It would be ideal if Zesa would communicate with us a load-shedding notice order. Most of the time our workers come all the way from Magwegwe and Pumula, parting with $5 fare transport hoping to start work between 7am to 8am only to find Zesa gone”.

Mrd Dube-Huni said management usually informs Zesa about the situation and its impact as she complained that the trend was disruptive to the business.

She also said Justin Clothing was supplying 80 percent of their produce to local retail clothing firms.

She said the company only exported about 10 percent of its produce to Kenya and Tanzania with the rest of being sold locally. Due to the above highlighted challenges, management said the firm’s capacity utilisation has recently slid to about 85 percent.

Deputy Minister Modi promised to engage Zesa to address the issue and ensure maintenance of production efficiency in all the companies.

