Govt approves PSMAS subscription adjustment

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government has adjusted subscriptions for civil servants on Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) in line with the prevailing economic situation.

Each PSMAS member and first beneficiary on the main plan will now be paying $13,50 per month and $8,10 for subsequent beneficiaries.

A dependant on the same plan will now pay $40,50.

For a member and first beneficiary on the premier plan, they will now be paying $27 a month, with subsequent beneficiaries paying $18 each.

Adult dependants and extra child beneficiary will now be paying $60 and $50,40 respectively.

Members on the prestige plan will now be required to pay $27, which will cover them and a first beneficiary from which subsequent beneficiaries will pay $21,60 each.

Adult dependant and an extra child beneficiary under 18 years will be required to pay $75 and $60 each respectively.

Those on the police dependants plan will now folk out $22,50 for the first beneficiary and $13,50 for each subsequent beneficiary.

Members on the pinnacle plan will be required to pay $90 across all beneficiaries and dependants.

“Please be advised that Treasury has approved the review of monthly subscriptions in line with the prevailing economic environment,” read part of the approval notice from the Health Services Board. “Accordingly, subscriptions for members have been reviewed by 80 percent with effect from 1 August 2019 in line with the arrangement of 80:20 (Government: Employee).”

Most members on PSMAS medical aid have been battling with huge co-payments and shortfalls when accessing medical care due to paltry subscriptions they were making to the medical aid against high cost of medical care.

