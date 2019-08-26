UPDATED – Nyikayaramba in car accident

Kudakwashe Mugari Deputy News Editor

Cde Martin Nyikayaramba, Zanu–PF Gutu West field officer was involved in an accident early Sunday morning at Chivake area along Gutu – Chivhu road

Earlier reports had claimed it was Ambassador Douglas Nyikayaramba who had been involved in the accident but Llyod Nyikayaramba, Cde Martin Nyikayaramba’s son, confirmed the accident saying his father was in a stable condition after he was involved in an accident early Sunday morning and was taken to Avenues clinic in Harare

‘‘He was involved in an accident on Sunday morning around 4 am, near Chivake area along Chivhu road.

‘‘He was driving alone when the accident happened. The medical team are doing a great job, they said his neck effect needs maybe four to six weeks to heal from the impact of the accident. He is recovering, we just keep on praying for speedy recovery otherwise he is in a stable condition, ’he said

The Zanu-PF legislator for Gutu-West Constituency, Honourable John Paradza Gutu who is also a nephew to Cde Nyikayaramba said his uncle was in a stable condition in Harare.

‘‘I saw him today and he is in stable condition. We talked and he told me that he was coming from Kwekwe to see his family and the accident happened 10km away from his home,” he said.

