Freeman dares to dream

Arts Correspondent

Zimdancehall superstar Freeman was pleasantly surprised by the response he got from fans and artistes who graced the launch of his latest offering “Gango”.

Born Emegy Chizanga, Freeman put up an electric performance at Old Hararians Sports during the launch of his album.

Freeman had every reason to be ecstatic after his one-day-old collaboration “Ngaibake”, which he did with sungura king Alick Macheso, had everyone in the venue singing along.

Starved of fresh music by top local entertainers, most music fans that graced the event were already familiar with most of the tunes on “Gango”.

“I can always go back to DZ (Dzivaresekwa) and do something with the ghetto youths that have supported us since day one. But we can’t always go to Old Hararians and tap into the kind of crowd we had access to on Saturday.

“The other thing people have to know is that when we chose August 24, it was because we were working on the assumption that the inaugural Zimbabwe Agricultural Show would end on August 31.

“We were actually trying to move away from the Agric Show’s hive of activity,” said Freeman.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the artistes who came to support him, including Baba Harare, who had the crowd eating from the palm of his hand; ladies’ favourite Jah Signal; comeback kid Blot; rising star Jah Master and the evergreen Tocky Vibes.

South African star Donald also did not disappoint, dishing out sing-along hits that turned the crowd into a choir.

The “ladies man” did what he does best, showcasing scintillating vocal abilities, something that was appreciated by the fairer sex in the venue.

Buffalo Souljah, a Zimbabwean musician based in South Africa, also had a good day in office.

The event was sponsored by Nash Paints.

