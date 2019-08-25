Jonathan Moyo’s book to expose ZEC

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo

The Zimbabwe Independent said book the explains problems associated with Excel, efficient at protecting formulas and text from accidental corruption, but weak on security-related issues to keep sensitive information and data encrypted.

“It says the manipulation was done through V.23Bs — not V.11 forms — as the presidential constituency returns that are referred to in Section 110(3)(d) of the Electoral Act.” ZimInd said of the book.

Professor Moyo said the book will be out in bookstores soon.