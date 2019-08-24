Tommy Sithole bounces back at Zimpapers

Tommy Sithole

THE Zimbabwe Newspapers Group has appointed veteran journalist, aviation and sports expert, Mr Tommy Sithole as board chairperson with immediate effect.

Mr Sithole replaces Mr Delma Lupepe, who left the diversified integrated media group after having joined as a board member in 2009, before assuming the chairmanship in May 2015.

Mr Sithole previously served as Editor of The Chronicle, The Herald, Editor-in-Chief of Zimpapers and Business Development Director.

He has also worked as a pilot and flight instructor in both Zimbabwe and Tanzania, having studied at Meacham Aviation in Forth Worth, Texas, USA.

Mr Sithole spent the last 12 years working for the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he was responsible for relations with governments, international organisations, education and culture, environment, development and humanitarian activities.

In the last three years, he has been representing the international sports community at the United Nations as Director and Deputy Representative at IOC Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York.

He also has served three four-year terms as Secretary General of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa.

With regard to the latest appointments, Zimpapers company secretary Mrs Daphine Tomana said Mr Sithole comes with six other appointees to constitute a 11-member board.

“We would like to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Mr Tommy Ganda Sithole as the new Zimbabwe Newspapers Group board chairperson,” she said.

“His coming on board also saw the appointment six other members, drawn from various fields, Ms Primrose Ruvarashe Kurasha, Mrs Sibyl Madzikanda, Ms Tsungai Chibvongodze, Messrs Tatenda Chiweshe, Ladson Mhango and Dr Shingi Munyeza.

“Ms Rejoice Nharaunda and Karen Dube who have been on the previous board since February 2014 and Mr Pikirayi Deketeke (group chief executive) as well as Mr Farai Matanhire (chief finance officer) who also sat as executive directors since September 2015 will continue with the new members.”

Zimpapers outgoing board members include Dr Nyasha Madzingira and Mr Rungamo Mbire, who served since 2009; Mrs Doreen Sibanda, Bishop Trevor Manhanga and Messrs Terrence Hussein, George Manyere and Felix Moyo, who have been on the board since February 2014. – Sunday Mail

