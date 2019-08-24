Charamba puts down Chiwenga rumour

VP Constantine Chiwenga
Presidential spokesman George Charamba has reportedly dismissed poured cold water on circulating reports that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has returned from China.
Online media portal Zimlive says Chiwenga spoke to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by phone on Monday, according to Charamba, and the VP is continuing treatment in China.
Reports that circulated on Saturday said the ailing General landed in the country in the company of Chinese medical expert who had come to attend him.
Chiwenga was airlifted to China in July from South Africa after his sickness worsened.
He is being attended in China by doctors from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.
Chiwenga became sick in November 2017 during the bloody coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe’s rule.
A South African pastor Alph Lukau said Chiwenga had stepped on a lion’s tail and needed spiritual help lest he dies.
The former Military strongman was reported to be accompanied by a team of medical experts from China.
Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya posted on Twitter that people should be excited because the General was getting better.
“Don’t listen to rumors, Gen VP Chiwenga is well and recovering big time. Get this from the Zaka villager. Calm down fellow citizens! The next few months are going to be very interesting in Zanu-PF politics. Take note fellow compatriots!”
Ruhanya also said Zimbabweans needs factions in ZANU PF for the party to collapse.
“ZANU PF and Zimbabwe politics without factional and elite fights do not mean anything to me. For authoritarian erosion, breakdown and possible collapse factions in ZANU PF must not die. That’s why Gen VP Chiwenga must be part of the dynamics than celebrating his demise.”