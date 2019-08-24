Chinhoyi whiz-kid (13) ready for A level

Buhle Ukaka

In a rare feat of brilliancy, a form two girl in Chinhoyi is now looking forward to enrolling for Lower Sixth after successfully sitting for the ZIMSEC Ordinary Level examinations in June at the age of 13.

The 13-year-old girl, Buhle Ukaka got 5 Bs in English Language, Geography, History, Commerce and Accounts and a C in Economics and is now ready to join the Lower Sixth class, which is already in its final term of the year.

Buhle said she is inspired by her sister Sifiso who has also made headlines after she sat for her ordinary level examinations and scored 7As and 1b, while she was still in form 3.

Sifiso has now completed her Advanced level with 10 points in science subjects at the age of 16.

Chinhoyi High School Head, Dr Savious Mutopa said he has no problems in enrolling the 13 year old for advanced level studies as the issue is not on skipping levels but on the readiness of the learner.

Buhle’s mother, Mrs Blantina Ukaka, who is a teacher at the same school, concurred with Dr Mutopa, describing Buhle as a self starter and an extrovert who will not find it difficult to mingle with older learners.

The achievements by the Ukaka sisters have sent a strong message to parents to give equal opportunities to boys and girls as they are all capable of shining.

