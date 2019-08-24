DStv To Slash Subscription Fees In Several Countries

DStv’s Multichoice is set to reduce subscription fees for its customers in several African countries starting next month.

The pay-TV giant has already notified subscribers in Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya about the new-lowered prices which will take effect on the first of September.

Ugandan subscribers, for instance, will get a 30% reduction whilst Kenyan subscribers will witness between 5% and 37% price reduction.

This was revealed by MultiChoice Africa’s head of corporate affairs Reatile Tekateka who said:

Each country has different cost structures influenced by local dynamics such as inflation, content costs, foreign exchange rates, local taxes and overheads. We’ve done a lot of research into what pay-TV costs in other parts of the world and we believe that our DStv and GOtv services offer good value for money in the countries in which we operate.

DStv is facing stiff competition from a Chinese pay-TV company, StarTimes.

According to TechZim, Part of StarTimes strategy to gain market share is through lowering prices – which it has done in April.

The publication, however, could not get confirmation from DStv if Zimbabwean customers will benefit from the development.

More: TechZim

Like this: Like Loading...