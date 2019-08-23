Gender Commission corners Magaya

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission has instituted investigations into Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya, who has been facing a slew of allegations of sexually abusing women.

The constitutional and independent body, whose mandate is to investigate possible violations of rights relating to gender and to receive and consider complaints from the public, is inviting “any person or victim with evidence or complaints” against Prophet Magaya.

The announcement was made by commission chairperson Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe in a Government Gazette published yesterday.

“It is hereby notified that, in terms of Section Five of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31) the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual abuse of women by Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries,” read the notice by Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual abuse by Walter Magaya to furnish Zimbabwe Gender Commission with written complaints, witnesses’ statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation. Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the Commission.”

Section Five of the Act stipulates that before launching an investigation, “the Commission shall publish a notice in the Gazette and in any one or more national newspapers informing the public that, no earlier than 14 days or later than 30 days after the publication of the notice in the Gazette, it intends to investigate any systemic barrier prejudicial to gender equality”.

Last month, Magaya made headlines in the media after an actress Ms Charity Dlodlo accused him of raping her.

Interestingly, after some days, Ms Dlodlo made an about turn saying the man of the cloth had never done her any harm.

She eventually apologised saying the allegations were false and she had been used by demons to “distract the work God was doing” through Magaya.

Earlier, some parents had claimed that their daughter was raped by the prophet, only for the alleged victim to dismiss the claim.

