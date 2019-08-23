Ndiraya demands mental strength

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has demanded mental strength from his troops when they host Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys haven’t lost in seven matches, but Ndiraya isn’t happy with the number of draws his charges have posted during that run.

DeMbare lost the reverse encounter in Bulawayo in a match Ndiraya believes the Harare giants should have won had they been mentally ready for the assignment.

“We have mainly been working on the mental side of the game,’’ he told The Herald.

“The last time we played Chicken Inn, I think we were not up to it in the first half but upped our game in the second half despite us being a man down.

‘‘So, the boys will have to start with the same mentality.

“I think we have to psyche them up and mentally prepare our players.

‘‘It is a difficult match for us given that Chicken Inn have also seen off some of the big teams around like CAPS United and Highlanders, so, they will obviously be confident coming into this match.

“Although Chicken Inn have not been at their best of late, we expect them to raise their game on Sunday (tomorrow)

“Of course, we are behind in terms of quality but we are slowly coming up.”

Chicken Inn begin life without their top marksman, Clive Agusto, who was snatched by South African Premiership side Maritzburg United. Agusto was instrumental for the title-chasing team and had already scored 14 goals in 18 matches before his move to the Team of Choice. Ndiraya doesn’t believe Agusto’s absence from the team will give Dynamos any significant advantage over the Bulawayo side.

“I don’t think Agusto’s absence can tilt the scale on our side in any way. It is a very difficult match with or without certain individuals.

‘’Chicken Inn have beaten other big teams.

“But, we are a different lot, playing before our passionate fans gives us some hope and confidence. ‘‘I have been clamouring for change in attitude from the boys and that is what we want to see. “We haven’t been consistent, I think we have lost a number of points after drawing too many of our recent matches and I think it is not good for a team of our stature. We need to be consistent.

“We have to dig deep, fight extra hard and put in a lot of work as there is a lot at stake.”

Dynamos, on 28 points, seven behind leaders FC Platinum and three behind their opponents, are still without Archford Gutu, Tanaka Chanengeta, Tawanda Macheka, Tawanda Chisi and captain Edward Sadomba who are nursing injuries.

But before Dynamos take on Chicken Inn, rivals CAPS United have a chance to assume pole position if they beat Chapungu at Mandava this afternoon.

Makepekepe have 34 points, just one shy of table-toppers FC Platinum who are not in league action as they play Malawian champions Nyasa Big Bullets in a CAF Champions League encounter.

Black Rhinos, who seem to be losing steam after they lost their last two games, will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve while Ngezi Platinum date Hwange.

Fixtures

Today

Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot)

Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Baobab)

Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro)

ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow

Highlanders v Harare City (B/F)

Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro)

Fc Platinum v Mushowani (Postponed)

Manica Diamonds v Triangle (Postponed)

