Walter Magaya faces investigation over sexual abuse

Walter Magaya

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission has instituted investigations against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya who has been facing several allegations of sexually abusing women.

The Constitutional and independent body, whose mandate is to investigate possible violations of rights relating to gender and to receive and consider complaints from the public has invited any person or victim with evidence or complaints against Prophet Magaya. The announcement was made by the Commission Chairperson, Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe in a Government Gazette published today.