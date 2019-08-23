American banker takes over CBZ Holdings Chairmanship

Marc Holtzman

An American banker, Marc Holtzman has been appointed as CBZ Holdings new board chairman.

Mr Holtzman has three decades of political and public service in the United States and is former chairman of Meridian Capital HK, a private equity firm with investments in natural resources, real estate, food, agriculture and transportation and Vice Chairman of Barclays among other private sector positions.

Between 1999-2003, he was Secretary of Technology and member of the cabinet in the State of Colorado.

At the same time, he was the Chairman of the Information Management Commission and Chairman of the Governor’s Commission on Science and Technology.