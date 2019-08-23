BREAKING: Magaya faces investigation over sexual abuse

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission has instituted investigations against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya who has been facing several allegations of sexually abusing women.

The Constitutional and independent body, whose mandate is to investigate possible violations of rights relating to gender and to receive and consider complaints from the public has invited any person or victim with evidence or complaints against Prophet Magaya. The announcement was made by the Commission Chairperson, Mrs Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe in a Government Gazette published today.

“It is hereby notified that, in terms of Section Five of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act (Chapter 10:31) the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual abuse of women by Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries,” read the notice by Mrs Mukahanana-Sangarwe.

More to follow…

