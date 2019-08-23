What’s up this weekend

Andrew Moyo

With the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show taking centre stage this week, merrymakers are already bracing for an explosive weekend that always accompanies the annual fete.

It has become the norm that the last Saturday of the agricultural showcase is always packed with events and this year is no different.

This time around, however, the fun will even spill into Sunday, guaranteeing that leisure-thirsty Hararians will not be left with dry mouths by the time the weekend ends.

From hardcore live gigs to family friendly fun activities, there is bound to be a little bit of something for everyone.

Saturday

Freeman’s Album Launch

Saturday will see Freeman, real name Emegy Sylvester Chizanga, launch his new album “Gango” at Old Hararians Sports Club, an affair that is set to be explosive with the hype it has created so far.

This will probably be the headline event of the Agric Show weekend with South African superstar Donald being thrown on the line-up.

Freeman

Donald, the “Denial” hit-maker, is one of the most talented vocalists South of the Limpopo and with his strong discography, he will certainly set the stage ablaze.

Other artistes who are performing at the gig include Soul Jah Love, Tocky Vibes, Guspy Warrior, Sniper Storm, Da Ruler, Nutty O and Trevor Dongo to name just a few.

Harare Colour Sprint

Borrowdale Racecourse will be a fun-filled place on Saturday as it plays host to the Harare Colour Sprint.

The event, which involves participants of all ages being doused from head to toe with coloured powder while they sprint, jog or walk through a 5km route, is set to be an exhilarating affair.

Colour Run

The concept focuses on the fun aspect, eliminating the competitive atmosphere which means there will not be recorded times and age restrictions.

Participants will be starting off with clean white T-shirts which are being provided by the sponsors, but with a numerous colour stations on the course everyone will be full of colour at the finish line.

Braai Out

Another event to look out for is the Braai Out which is being held at Kingfisher Park where numerous artistes including Ammara Brown, Shinsoman, Bazooker, Vimbai Zimuto and Ti Gonzi, to name a few, are set to perform.

Braai out

This will be the second edition of the event, with the inaugural edition which was held back in May attracting large numbers. The event will be kicking off at 10am running up to midnight and the organisers have promised that food and beverages will be sold at pump price.

Dreams Nightlife opening

Having closed Club Sankayi early this year for renovations, the club will re-open on Syturdau under a new name, Dreams Nightlife.

The owner of the club, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, has highlighted that this will be the “Versace” of nightspots where only the rich can afford to party.

Drag racing

The official launch will be hosted by American stripper Cici Amor and Luminitsa Dumbisa Jemwa with the event being beamed live on MTV Base Africa. Spicing up the festivities will be socialites Pokello Nare and Patrick Chimpa who will be celebrating their birthdays at the new club.

Sunday

Uptown-Ghetto Link Up

While Motor Action needs no introduction when it comes to Sunday outings, this particular one is a bit special as it hosts King Alfred’s birthday bash.

The party which has been dubbed the “Uptown-Ghetto Link Up” will see the likes of Soul Jah Love, Stunner, Ti Gonzi, Enzo Ishall, Bazooker, Mbeu, Ras Caleb and Trevor Dongo taking to the stage.

HP Lubes Drag Race

Drag races have over the years become a staple at Donnybrook Motor Race Track and this will be the place to be on Sunday where a number of top drivers battle it out in the HP Lubes Castrol Drag Race.

This is one of the events that provide a perfect platform for an exciting family outing where people can drink, grab food from the various stalls on sight and enjoy fast paced bike and car races.

